New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

6 hours ago

MSK all day!

Former rascals Nash Carter and Wes Lee completed their long journey to tag team championship gold this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One. The high-flying duo won an incredible triple threat match against the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions!


The titles were recently left vacant after Danny Burch sustained a separated shoulder. In order to crown new champions, a triple threat match was created between the two finalists of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the semifinalists who are actually still a tag team, Legado del Fantasma.

MSK were not the only new champions crowned on Wednesday night. Raquel Gonzalez performed a small miracle in defeating the seemingly unbeatable Io Shirai in the TakeOver main event, becoming the brand new NXT Women’s Champion.

Bronson Reed Wins Eliminator Gauntlet, NXT North American Title Match Set For Night Two

7 hours ago

Apr 7, 2021

Bronson Reed WWE NXT

Bronson Reed is headed towards the biggest match of his career.

The Australian heavyweight won a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and will now challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on night two.


Reed entered the gauntlet as the third entrant, joining an already intense fight in progress between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The other competitors in the bout included Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and newcomer LA Knight.

Ruff was the first man eliminated, with Swerve picking up the pin. Knight then eliminated Dexter Lumis with a jacknife pin while he was trying to submit Cameron Grimes with his finisher, The Silence. Knight was then eliminated after being attacked by all three remaining members of the match.

The final triple threat between Reed, Grimes and Swerve was a tremendous, fast-paced affair that could have stood on its own as a TakeOver level matchup. Grimes somehow managed to hit a Spanish Fly on the big hoss, but got rolled up for the surprise three-count.

In the home stretch, big Bronson Reed and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott emptied their respective tanks, with both young, up-and-coming stars desperate to challenge the NXT North American Champion. Reed kicked out of a 450 splash and three consecutive House Calls before thundering back to life with a big powerbomb and the Tsunami.

Reed, 32, worked the NXT house show circuit in early 2019 before making his television debut in the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Cameron Grimes in the semifinals.

He does have a history with Johnny Gargano, as he defeated both Gargano and Roderick Strong in a triple threat match last July to earn a spot in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Reed had a major showing in the match, but ultimately came up short.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver — Night Two
April 8, 2021

NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed

Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Ember Moon (c) & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

AEW

First Ever Blood & Guts Match Announced For 5/5 AEW Dynamite

7 hours ago

Apr 7, 2021

Blood & Guts Match

We are finally going to see a Blood & Guts match in AEW.

It was officially announced tonight on a wild episode of AEW Dynamite that Chris Jericho will lead The Inner Circle into battle against Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Pinnacle on May 5. The two factions will compete in All Elite Wrestling’s first ever Blood & Guts match.


The Pinnacle was created after MJF and Wardlow seceded from The Inner Circle last month, aligning themselves instead with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears and the legendary Tully Blanchard. This led to a bloody brawl between the two factions last week on Dynamite.

Blood & Guts is All Elite Wrestling’s version of a classic WarGames match. Unlike the modern WWE NXT version, the extra large steel cage will have a roof and once each competitor has entered the match, victory can only be obtained by submission.

The original Blood & Guts match was supposed to take place on a special episode of AEW Dynamite on March 25, 2020 with The Inner Circle battling The Elite and Broken Matt Hardy. It was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!

8 hours ago

Apr 7, 2021

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One 
April 7, 2021


Pre-Show Match (Results)
Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm

Pete Dunne def. Kushida (Results)

North American Title #Contendership Gauntlet Match (Results)

Bronson Reed def. Cameron Grimes, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, LA Knight, Dexter Lumis, & Leon Ruff

WWE NXT UK Championship Match (Results)

WALTER (c) def. Tommaso Ciampa

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

