Wrestling News
New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
MSK all day!
Former rascals Nash Carter and Wes Lee completed their long journey to tag team championship gold this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One. The high-flying duo won an incredible triple threat match against the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions!
The titles were recently left vacant after Danny Burch sustained a separated shoulder. In order to crown new champions, a triple threat match was created between the two finalists of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the semifinalists who are actually still a tag team, Legado del Fantasma.
MSK were not the only new champions crowned on Wednesday night. Raquel Gonzalez performed a small miracle in defeating the seemingly unbeatable Io Shirai in the TakeOver main event, becoming the brand new NXT Women’s Champion.
WWE
Bronson Reed Wins Eliminator Gauntlet, NXT North American Title Match Set For Night Two
Bronson Reed is headed towards the biggest match of his career.
The Australian heavyweight won a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One and will now challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on night two.
Reed entered the gauntlet as the third entrant, joining an already intense fight in progress between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The other competitors in the bout included Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis and newcomer LA Knight.
Ruff was the first man eliminated, with Swerve picking up the pin. Knight then eliminated Dexter Lumis with a jacknife pin while he was trying to submit Cameron Grimes with his finisher, The Silence. Knight was then eliminated after being attacked by all three remaining members of the match.
The final triple threat between Reed, Grimes and Swerve was a tremendous, fast-paced affair that could have stood on its own as a TakeOver level matchup. Grimes somehow managed to hit a Spanish Fly on the big hoss, but got rolled up for the surprise three-count.
In the home stretch, big Bronson Reed and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott emptied their respective tanks, with both young, up-and-coming stars desperate to challenge the NXT North American Champion. Reed kicked out of a 450 splash and three consecutive House Calls before thundering back to life with a big powerbomb and the Tsunami.
Reed, 32, worked the NXT house show circuit in early 2019 before making his television debut in the NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Cameron Grimes in the semifinals.
He does have a history with Johnny Gargano, as he defeated both Gargano and Roderick Strong in a triple threat match last July to earn a spot in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Reed had a major showing in the match, but ultimately came up short.
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver — Night Two
April 8, 2021
NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross
NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed
Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Ember Moon (c) & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
AEW
First Ever Blood & Guts Match Announced For 5/5 AEW Dynamite
We are finally going to see a Blood & Guts match in AEW.
It was officially announced tonight on a wild episode of AEW Dynamite that Chris Jericho will lead The Inner Circle into battle against Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Pinnacle on May 5. The two factions will compete in All Elite Wrestling’s first ever Blood & Guts match.
The Pinnacle was created after MJF and Wardlow seceded from The Inner Circle last month, aligning themselves instead with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears and the legendary Tully Blanchard. This led to a bloody brawl between the two factions last week on Dynamite.
Blood & Guts is All Elite Wrestling’s version of a classic WarGames match. Unlike the modern WWE NXT version, the extra large steel cage will have a roof and once each competitor has entered the match, victory can only be obtained by submission.
The original Blood & Guts match was supposed to take place on a special episode of AEW Dynamite on March 25, 2020 with The Inner Circle battling The Elite and Broken Matt Hardy. It was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle!
See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight – Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021
Results
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night One
April 7, 2021
Pre-Show Match (Results)
Zoey Stark def. Toni Storm
Pete Dunne def. Kushida (Results)
North American Title #Contendership Gauntlet Match (Results)
Bronson Reed def. Cameron Grimes, Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, LA Knight, Dexter Lumis, & Leon Ruff
WWE NXT UK Championship Match (Results)
WALTER (c) def. Tommaso Ciampa
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
New NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Bronson Reed Wins Eliminator Gauntlet, NXT North American Title Match Set For Night Two
First Ever Blood & Guts Match Announced For 5/5 AEW Dynamite
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
Nick Aldis Discusses First Working With Kamille & Thunder Rosa Working For AEW
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Results: Every Title On The Line, EC3 vs Jay Briscoe, New Champions Crowned!
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Team Up, Matt Hardy, Hangman Page & More
Trending
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
CM Punk Believes Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Shows Vince McMahon Isn’t Afraid Of AEW
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Hall Of Fame 2020 Report: Bella Twins, William Shatner, JBL, The nWo, Jushin Thunder Liger & More
-
Results8 hours ago
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
-
AEW8 hours ago
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
-
AEW2 days ago
Matt Cardona Discusses The Difference Between AEW & WWE
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Triple H Reveals The Process Of Choosing Each WWE Hall Of Fame Class
-
WWE16 hours ago
Becky Lynch Returning “In The Not Too Distant Future” Says WWE President, Ronda Rousey Update
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Announces 2021 Warrior Award Recipient, Updated Hall Of Fame Lineup For Tonight