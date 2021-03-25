New NXT Tag Team Champions Will Be Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT is ready to stand and deliver with the black-and-yellow brand’s first ever two-night TakeOver event on April 7-8.

It was previously announced that night one will be headlined by Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. We now know that same show will also feature two more championship matches.

After their confrontation last week, Tommaso Ciampa will take on WALTER for the very first time, and that match will be for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship.

New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned in two weeks as MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado del Fantasma will compete in a high-stakes triple threat match. The titles were declared vacant this week following Danny Burch’s separated shoulder injury.

Rounding out night one will be a 12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal. Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, KUSHIDA, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, Cameron Grimes, and Austin Theory will all compete in the battle royal.

NEXT WEEK: 12 men who collide in a #BattleRoyal to determine who will qualify for the #GauntletEliminator! The winner of the #GauntletEliminator will face @JohnnyGargano for the NXT #NXTNATitle on Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ojonBaPafc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021

The remaining six competitors in the battle royal will then compete in a gauntlet match. The overall winner of the gauntlet will go on to challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano during TakeOver night two.

As for the rest of the card, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will finally collide in an Unsanctioned match. Both men signed contracts to ensure WWE is not liable for anything that happens between them on April 8.

Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar will now compete in a Ladder match to determine the unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

And headlining night two will be Karrion Kross challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One)

12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal

Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed vs. Leon Ruff vs. KUSHIDA vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Rust vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory

NXT UK Championship Match

WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night Two)

NXT North American Championship Match

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Gauntlet Eliminator winner

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match

Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Championship Match

Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross