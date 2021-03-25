WWE
New NXT Tag Team Champions Will Be Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned in two weeks.
WWE officially announced tonight that a triple threat match for the vacant titles will take place on night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan were forced to surrender the belts due to Burch sustaining a separated shoulder.
The three teams competing in the match are MSK, the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma. All three were semifinals in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with MSK defeating both to win the tournament.
#NXTTAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1 BLOCKBUSTER#MSK @WesLee_WWE & @NashCarterWWE vs. #GYV @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 vs. #LegadoDelFantasma @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE for the newly-vacated #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/h6RRBnr6ot
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
RELATED: Full Match Cards For Both Nights Of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WWE
Full Match Cards Announced For Both Nights Of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
NXT is ready to stand and deliver with the black-and-yellow brand’s first ever two-night TakeOver event on April 7-8.
It was previously announced that night one will be headlined by Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. We now know that same show will also feature two more championship matches.
After their confrontation last week, Tommaso Ciampa will take on WALTER for the very first time, and that match will be for WALTER’s NXT UK Championship.
"A couple of weeks ago I said, you intrigued me. I misspoke, THAT intrigues me." @NXTCiampa WANTS that #NXTUK Title! #WWENXT @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/9Fwubh6zVd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
New NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned in two weeks as MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Legado del Fantasma will compete in a high-stakes triple threat match. The titles were declared vacant this week following Danny Burch’s separated shoulder injury.
#NXTTAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1 BLOCKBUSTER#MSK @WesLee_WWE & @NashCarterWWE vs. #GYV @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 vs. #LegadoDelFantasma @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE for the newly-vacated #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/h6RRBnr6ot
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
Rounding out night one will be a 12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal. Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, KUSHIDA, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, Cameron Grimes, and Austin Theory will all compete in the battle royal.
NEXT WEEK: 12 men who collide in a #BattleRoyal to determine who will qualify for the #GauntletEliminator!
The winner of the #GauntletEliminator will face @JohnnyGargano for the NXT #NXTNATitle on Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ojonBaPafc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
The remaining six competitors in the battle royal will then compete in a gauntlet match. The overall winner of the gauntlet will go on to challenge NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano during TakeOver night two.
As for the rest of the card, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will finally collide in an Unsanctioned match. Both men signed contracts to ensure WWE is not liable for anything that happens between them on April 8.
COLE. O'REILLY. #NXTTakeOver. UNSANCTIONED MATCH. #WWENXT @KORcombat @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/KZ25HPb4vz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021
Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar will now compete in a Ladder match to determine the unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
.@ShawnMichaels wants to, literally, raise the stakes. 👀 #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/LJK6SdLNt6
— WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2021
And headlining night two will be Karrion Kross challenging Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night One)
12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal
Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed vs. Leon Ruff vs. KUSHIDA vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Rust vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory
NXT UK Championship Match
WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT Tag Team Championship Match
MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
NXT Women’s Championship
Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver (Night Two)
NXT North American Championship Match
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Gauntlet Eliminator winner
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match
Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Unsanctioned Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Championship Match
Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross
Results
WWE NXT Results (3/24): Cole & O’Reilly Face To Face, NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More
WWE NXT Results
March 24th, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
RAQUEL GONZALEZ & DAKOTA KAI vs. ZOEY STARK & IO SHIRAI
Raquel Gonzalez starts out showcasing her power advantage against Zoey Stark, but she responds with a hurricanrana and then an elbow in the corner as she fights back. Stark then connects with a knee to the jaw, but Gonzalez shuts down the momentum with a clothesline and then launches Dakota Kai into the air to stomp down on her.
Io Shirai manages to tag in and she turns things around with some great strikes, hitting a double knee attack in the corner. The two women then go back and forth with several pinfall attempts but nobody gets a result as Stark then hits the ring again with a running uppercut.
As the match returns from the commercial break, Gonzalez is taken down with an enziguri and both teams make a tag, but Shirai comes in hot with several shoulder tackles. However, Raquel makes a blind tag, but that doesn’t work either as she sends Kai into Raquel. With both women down, Shirai hits double knee attacks and then comes in with the 619.
Shirai hits the missile dropkick and then Stark comes back in with a springboard dropkick as she then launches herself over the top rope to take out Gonzalez again. Stark then sends both her opponents into the ring posts and the NXT Women’s Champion comes in with a moonsault from the top turnbuckle to Raquel on the outside.
Raquel avoids the high-flying move and she then plants Zoey down to the mat. Raquel then knocks off Io from the ring apron before planting Zoey back down to the ring to earn her team a victory.
Winners: Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai
After the match, Gonzalez and Shirai stare each other down. Io attacks Dakota but turns around into a big boot from Raquel, who then Chokeslams the champion onto the announce table.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENTS
Backstage, Kyle O’Reilly is shown entering the arena and Roderick Strong appears and says that after everything that happened they need to go and kick his ass. However, Kyle says that there is no ‘us’ and that he’s doing this on his own. Strong says that both Kyle and Adam can both go to hell.
Jordan Devlin says this is one of the biggest matches in NXT television history. He says he respects and likes Kushida, but tonight he’s got himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Editorials
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYALE — WrestleMania XIV
Just because it was the first WrestleMania match to take place during the Attitude Era doesn’t mean it was actually any good. The sole highlight of this match remains the return of the Legion of Doom, who were brought out to kick off the show as surprise entrants. They were accompanied to the ring by Sunny, who was wearing an outfit that absolutely let you know the Attitude Era was in full swing.
Unfortunately, she may have been the best part of this whole thing outside of the tremendous reaction LOD received for winning, but her run with the group was regrettably short-lived. The match itself was just 30 guys brawling around aimlessly, not a single memorable elimination to be found, until Hawk and Animal finally tossed over The New Midnight Express in a moment that probably went over most of the younger fans’ heads at the time. At least it was a relatively short Battle Royale…
Swipe to continue.
4-WAY ELIMINATION TAG TEAM MATCH — WrestleMania 13
If they had just let The Blackjacks go out and have a standard tag team match with Doug Furnas and Phil LaFon (better known as The Can-Am Express, despite not using the name in WWF) this might have had a chance at being good.
There was a period of about 45 seconds where both teams were trading back and forth that was pretty fun, until one of the Blackjacks inexplicably shoved the referee down to get his team disqualified. Why? We have no idea. You’d think with a title shot on the line, and this being WrestleMania, one would be inclined not to make incredibly stupid decisions like that. The referee threw out The Can-Am Express too, just for fun.
With the two teams that could have carried the action at a brisk pace taken out for no viable reason, the rest of the match (read: the MAJORITY of the match) was just a slog to get through. Thrasher missed a Moonsault, which was the highlight of the whole thing, but Mosh got the win with a diving Thesz Press because Henry O’ Godwinn wasn’t paying attention to his partner three feet behind him. Don’t watch this match.
Swipe to continue.
PAUL ORNDORFF vs. MAGNIFICENT MURACO — WrestleMania II
Technically speaking, there were three opening matches at WrestleMania II because it took place at three different venues in three distinct cities around the country. We chose just this one because — well, to be honest, it’s still a better option than Fabulous Moolah and Velvet McIntyre’s 90-second attempt at a match that started the Chicago portion of the show.
Both Orndorff and Muraco were in tremendous shape and had that classic 1960s tough guy build. They traded basic holds for about three minutes to very little reaction, before Muraco hit what would later be called a Samoan Drop and they brawled over the ropes to the outside. The referee counted to ten, rang the bell counting out both men, and the Nassau crowd actually chanted “BULLSHIT! BULLSHIT!” at that decision.
Mr. Wonderful posed after the match, but the fans were NOT having any of it. There was confusion in the ring and on commentary as to what happened, as Vince tried repeatedly to throw things back to Mr. T in the locker room. As Mr. T was trying to cut a promo about doing “dirty stuff” to Roddy Piper, they made the official announcement of a “double count-out”, as the two audio feeds combined for an incomprehensible jumble of words. Well… At least it was short.
Swipe to continue.
20-MAN BATTLE ROYALE — WrestleMania IV
This was a mess before the match even begun, as the ring announcer introduced the competitors and the commentary team talked over him, leading to a jumble of incomprehensible yelling. Bob Uecker was on commentary with Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse Ventura, but his audio kept cutting in and out. About the only man in the match to get a decent reaction was Junkyard Dog, although the Hart Foundation had some noticeable heat.
This was your typical 80s battle royale. The commentary spent more time joking around than making you care about anyone in the match, 100% of the offense was punching and kicking, and the crowd wasn’t really invested in the majority of the people involved. All of the top stars were booked for the WWF Championship tournament that took up the rest of the WrestleMania card. Bad News Brown and Bret Hart worked together to last eliminate JYD, which the crowd did NOT like, before Brown double-crossed him and won the match to mild boos.
Swipe to continue.
BOSS MAN & BUCHANON vs. GODFATHER & D-LO — WrestleMania 2000
Ice-T rapped The Godfather to the ring surrounded by a gaggle of big-breasted women in tight crop tops, and at one point screamed “GRAB YOUR BITCHES!” I cannot imagine how many horrified turn-of-the-century parents around the country ordered this pay-per-view for their kids, and then immediately turned off the television.
D-Lo completely whiffed a dropkick to get things started. The riot gear-clad team of Big Boss Man and Bull Buchanan actually had some nice tandem offense early on, which is the first truly positive thing I’ve had to say about anything on this list so far. Buchanon even did a great-looking springboard lariat out of the corner at one point.
This actually wasn’t a terrible tag team match. They followed the basic structure and knew what to do to build up Godfather for the hot tag after D-Lo got worked over for way too long. Unfortunately, as soon as he tagged in and started rolling, Bull hit a giant diving leg drop and won the match abruptly. That’s it. There was no third act, and the crowd wasn’t happy about it. Not the best way to kick off a WrestleMania.
Swipe to continue.
THE ALLIED POWERS vs. THE BLU BROTHERS — WrestleMania XI
There really isn’t much to say about this one. It wasn’t a disaster like some of the earlier entries on our list, but it also didn’t have much to write home about. It was sort of just “there”, as they say. British Bulldog hitting a stalling suplex and his patented powerslam were the only highlights, and the crowd only really cared about him, and to a slightly lesser extent, Lex Luger. The Blu Brothers didn’t add much beyond basic brawling offense, and there was no way to tell them apart so Vince McMahon on commentary referred to them as “either Jacob or Eli” over and over again. Dutch Mantel as Uncle Zeb was kind of fun to watch at ringside…
Swipe to continue.
HERCULES vs. KING HAKU — WrestleMania V
This was a totally serviceable opening match, for the most part. King Haku was carried down to the ring on a throne hot off his program with Harley Race. Hercules got a pretty good reaction and came out whirling a giant steel chain. He had some decent babyface fire and the fans liked it when he went after his former manager, Bobby Heenan, on the outside. This of course led to Haku taking control and slowing things down a bit. Hercules dodged a top rope splash and hit a nice-looking back suplex drop with a slight bridge to get the win. A pretty by-the-numbers match clocking in around 7 minutes, but that’s not a bad thing.
We’re starting to get somewhere!
Swipe to continue.
SHOW-MIZ vs. JOHN MORRISON & R-TRUTH — WrestleMania XXVI
The theme of this (very short) match was that Miz and Morrison had great exchanges when they were in the ring together, but every time the challengers got any momentum going Big Show would do something to ruin their day. He slammed Truth into the ring post to get rid of him for good, Morrison tried to come off the springboard, but Show nailed him with a Knockout Punch from behind to sneak out the win. This was just about 3 minutes long, which sucked, because given what we saw they probably could have put together a pretty entertaining match. Miz couldn’t do that much at this point, but he could certainly sell his butt off.
Swipe to continue.
KOKO B. WARE vs. RICK MARTEL — WrestleMania VI
The first minute or so of this match was an awesome little sprint, with Koko hitting dropkick after dropkick and a flying crossbody off the ropes, electrifying the fans who absolutely loved the Bird Man. Martel got crazy heat when dumping Koko to the floor, slowed things down with a few submissions, but that was really the last time the crowd got into it. For whatever reason they just didn’t get behind Koko’s babyface comeback a few minutes later, Martel locked in a Boston Crab and quickly got the win. This may be the quickest a match has ever gone from red hot excitement to a total dud.
Swipe to continue.
BILLY GUNN vs. AL SNOW vs. HARDCORE HOLLY — WrestleMania XV
This was definitely a unique opening match, in that it was the first time in WrestleMania history that the show opened with a Hardcore match. This was your standard Attitude Era car crash segment from beginning to end, with some fun spots including a table break in the corner and Al Slow going crazy with a broken hockey stick.
The crowd was really into Billy Gunn, but weren’t happy that not only was he stopped from doing his pre-match shtick, but Holly stole his win after he hit the Fameasser on Snow. In hindsight, Gunn probably should have won the match as he would be a much more important figure by far than either of his opponents throughout the Attitude Era.
Swipe to continue.
JOHN CENA vs. BIG SHOW — WrestleMania XX
This was John Cena’s first ever WrestleMania match (although he did appear the year before) and the last time WWE would book him anywhere close to the opening number, for some pretty obvious reasons. We won’t pretend he and Big Show put on a classic performance. All told it was incredibly slow, Show controlled the majority of the offense and it built up to Cena using brass knuckles, hoisting up the 500-pounder on his shoulders to a tremendous reaction, and dropping him with an FU to score his very first championship in the WWE. What worked here was the red hot Madison Square Garden crowd and their reaction to Cena’s title win, which was such an important moment in time and really set the stage for everything that followed.
BIG SHOW & KANE vs. CARLITO & MASTERS — WrestleMania 22
This match was kept short, but that’s probably a good decision all things considered. The crowed popped huge for the finish, which saw Kane hit the chokeslam from hell on Carlito to retain the tag team titles, and were into the action throughout, however brief a period of time that was. There were some good spots including Chris Masters applying the Masterlock, which to that point had never been broken, but Big Show made the save for his partner so technically that was still true. The teased a split of Carlito and Masters after the match, and that’s all she wrote. A serviceable opener that got the crowd fired up for more. It did its job.
WILLIAM REGAL vs. RVD — WrestleMania X8
Rob Van Dam was hot at the time having moved over to WWE during the infamous Invasion angle, and was making his WrestleMania debut in front of a rabid Toronto crowd (this was the same crowd that created the loudest match in history, Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, later on the same show). William Regal was a good, classic villain with the Intercontinental Championship at the time, and could put on a great performance with just about anyone.
The problem was they only had about six minutes to work, so everything felt a bit rushed and they didn’t have nearly enough time to turn it into a real classic. RVD had to fight off not one, but two pairs of brass knuckles, got suplexed on his neck in a brutal spot, but rallied his way back to hit a beautiful Five Star Frog Splash to wow the crowd and win his first major title in WWE.
SHAWN MICHAELS vs. EL MATADOR — WrestleMania VIII
This was Shawn Michaels’ first foray in singles competition at WrestleMania, after putting on some solid performances as one half of The Rockers in previously years. They put him up against El Matador (Tito Santana) who was the resident veteran on the roster that could work with just about anyone. They had a solid match to showcase Michaels’ abilities and excellent selling. It wasn’t anything special, all things considered, and a bit slower than you’d actually expect it to be, but you could already see that Shawn had all the puzzle pieces and just needed to put them together. By WrestleMania the following year he was defending the Intercontinental Championship, fully entrenched in the Heart Break Kid gimmick.
RICK MARTEL & TOM ZENK vs. ORTON & MURACO — WrestleMania III
This was a great showcase for the Can-Am Connection, Rick Martel and Tom Zenk, who were zipping and zagging all around the ring taking it to their much bigger opponents with some excellent offense and tag team combos that were pretty well ahead of their time. Cowboy Bob, who had “ACE” on his boots for a very good reason, made both guys look tremendous. Muraco was a big bulking behemoth of a man, making it all the more impressive when Zenk would hoist him up for scoop slams. This is a fun five-minute match, and one that doesn’t really get any love because it shares a card with two of the most famous matches in wrestling history.
6-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH — WrestleMania XII
On one side of the ring you have Yokozuna, Jake “The Snake Roberts” and Ahmed Johnson. Across the ring stood the freshly debuted man they called Vader, the British Bulldog and his brother-in-law Owen Hart. This is a wild match to look back on. It’s hard to believe that just three months before this, Vader was wrestling Antonio Inoki at the Tokyo Dome. This was nearing the end of Bulldog’s run as well, and Jake wasn’t exactly in his prime.
The original plan was for this to be a singles match between Vader and Yokozuna, but was changed to a six-man tag to involve the other members of Camp Cornette, likely because WWF officials were very concerned about the “sumo” star’s health at the time (he would be cut by the end of the year) and were worried about him being able to get through a major singles match at WrestleMania.
The match itself was a wild brawl that really shined whenever Vader and Yokozuna were able to go after each other, which sort of begs an obvious question. The crowd was into a lot of the spots but died down periodically, and they probably would have been better off cutting about five minutes. Things eventually broke down into all-out chaos, Roberts tried to go after Jim Cornette, but Vader stopped him and hit the Vader Bomb to win. Not a bad match.
CHRIS JERICHO vs. WILLIAM REGAL — WrestleMania X-Seven
This is an incredibly underrated 7-minute match that could have been a tremendous 15-minute classic. And that’s sort of the problem with it. The talent is obvious — both Jericho and Regal by this point in their respective careers could wrestle a mop to the best match of the night, and were both strong, well-rounded performers in nearly every aspect of the game.
The issue is they put together a match that felt like a really great, traditional, main-event-style championship bout and only had 7 minutes to tell their story. Jericho got the crowd worked up at the beginning, Regal caught him off guard and worked over his injured shoulder, slowed things down with every heel trick in the book, and did a lot of physical damage with huge suplexes and submission combinations. It had a little bit of everything.
But just when Jericho started to mount his comeback, a spot usually signifying the third act of the match it felt like they were going for, it was over. He hit the Lionsault, got the three-count, and even Jim Ross seemed surprised that it had ended so abruptly. Like I said, it was a 7-minute match that had all the beats and plot points of a 15-minute match. For those first 6 minutes and 50 seconds the action was tremendous. I just wanted that third act!
TITO SANTANA vs. THE EXECUTIONER — WrestleMania I
It is still absolutely astonishing to me that Vince McMahon put “Playboy” Buddy Rose, who was headlining Madison Square Garden events just a year or two before this, under an ugly mask and made him wrestle as a faceless, nameless Executioner in the first ever match at WrestleMania. He looked terrible in the costume too. I have to believe this was a rib at the time.
The two had a solid technical, back-and-forth match with the crowd going nuts every time Tito Santana went on offense. Executioner’s job was basically to go out there, beat down Tito and sell the heck out of a Figure Four leg lock as an exciting showcase for Tito, who had a great following in the ’80s and had been entrenched in a high profile rivalry with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine over the WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. The commentary team even put over that he “sent a message” to Valentine with his victory, as The Hammer was well known for using the Figure Four.
THE SHIELD vs. ORTON, SHEAMUS & BIG SHOW — WrestleMania 29
Looking back this seems like such an odd and random assortment of people to have shared the ring at WrestleMania. There’s really no great rhyme or reason to it. At the time The Shield was an unbeatable mega force rampaging through the WWE landscape, and there wasn’t really any three-man composition with the unified power to take them on. Yet…
They shoved together three former world champions, all with three pretty big egos, and in the end — wouldn’t you know it — Big Show ended up turning on his teammates after being snubbed of the hot tag, watched from ringside as The Shield finished off his allies, and took them both out with KO punches after the match. The action was fine, and even that early into their run The Shield were already very good at these kind of chaotic six-man tag matches, but it’s also not a bout that really needs multiple viewings.
REY MYSTERIO vs. MATT HARDY — WrestleMania XIX
What do you do when they only give you 5 minutes to go out and create a WrestleMania moment? Well, if you’re Rey Mysterio and a young Matt Hardy, you cram as much as you can into an all-out sprint and tear the house down as best you can. This is such a good example of how to maximize your time to make the best out of a seemingly bad situation, and not many would have been able to do so much with so little.
Mysterio brought the intensity with all kinds of springboard moves and high-flying acrobatics, while Hardy kept pace and brought the villainous tactics, employing his friend Shannon Moore to interfere on more than one occasion, ultimately helping him to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.
The ending sequence in particular was terrific, with Mysterio hitting the 619 after a distracted Hardy accidentally clobbered his own friend, setting up a victory roll from the Electric Chair position, only for Hardy to counter the pin and grab the ropes for leverage to win the match. They also managed to sneak a Twist of Fate kick-out into the 5 minutes, and Mysterio even reversed a Super Crucifix Powerbomb into a second rope Frankensteiner. You cannot ask for more, all things considered.
THE ROCKERS vs. HAKU & THE BARBARIAN — WrestleMania VII
This was even better than The Rockers’ match against the Orient Express at WrestleMania VI. They got a few more minutes to work, which helped tremendously, and even picked up the victory which would go a long way in building them up for their inevitably split. The pacing was a bit more slow than your average Rockers match, and featured a whole lot of Marty selling for two big brutes (always fun), trying desperately to make the hot tag to Shawn Michaels, who eventually got it and cleaned house. This would be their last time teaming at WrestleMania, as the next year Michaels had his first singles match against Tito Santana, and the rest, as they say, is history.
SHAWN MICHAELS vs. TATANKA — WrestleMania IX
This was Shawn Michaels’ second singles match at WrestleMania, but his first match after really putting all the pieces together and coming into his own as the Heart Break Kid character. The year before he wrestled Tito Santana in a fine match that showed he had the ability to become a star, and in this match he came out with the Intercontinental Championship, dressed to the nines in what would become a WrestleMania tradition of extravagent outfits, and proved that he was on track to become the next big star.
The match was a bit slower than you might expect but they had some great exchanges and a lot of heat, especially with Luna and Sensational Sherri at ringside adding to the chaos. The finish was a bit odd because they decided, for whatever reason, that they had to protect Tatanka at the time, so HBK got the win via count-out to retain.
JBL vs. FINLAY — WrestleMania XXIV
Putting aside the absolutely ridiculous backstory of Hornswoggle temporarily being revealed as Vince McMahon’s illegitimate son, the match — and when I say “match” I really mean “brawl” because that’s exactly what it is — is actually a lot of fun. The thing about these guys is no matter how dumb the story was, JBL was born for these kinds of car crash spot-fests, and Finlay, even nearing the end of his in-ring career, was still the industry’s best kept hidden gem.
These guys wailed on each other likely they genuinely hated one another, delivering some insanely stiff shots from garbage cans, kendo sticks, baking pans – you name it. Loved the physicality and the crowd was hot for all the weapons spots. It’s not going to win any awards, but it was a good opening match setting the pace for what would end up being one of the best top-to-bottom WrestleMania cards in history.
EDDIE GUERRERO vs. REY MYSTERIO — WrestleMania 21
You can’t ask for a whole lot more than Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio sharing a ring at WrestleMania. While the two would certainly have more heated and personal matches in the months to come, and this particular entry into their career-long rivalry fell just short of being a true classic due in part to its place on the card, and in part to not having much behind it.
The two were tag team champions at the time, and Eddie just wanted to prove, one year after retaining the WWE Championship at Madison Square Garden, that he still belonged in major singles matches on world class platforms like WrestleMania. He fell short here, and it was ultimately the impetus for his final heel turn; the last character he would ever portray, as Guerrero tragically passed away at the end of this same year. All that said, this was still a tremendous back-and-forth contest full of great action, counter-grappling and big moves by two guys who were intimately familiar with each other’s movesets.
DANIEL BRYAN vs. SHEAMUS — WrestleMania XXVIII
Remember that time Sheamus beat Daniel Bryan to win the World Heavyweight Championship in just 18 seconds? While nobody saw this coming at the time, this match was arguably the impetus for the entire Yes Movement. Fans were starting to rally behind Daniel because of how good he was, regardless of the fact that he was supposed to be one of the biggest heels in the company at the time. The night after WrestleMania, The Rock would come out on RAW and endorse the “YES!” chants, pushing the concept to the moon. By the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Chicago a few weeks later, the chants were in full force and Bryan’s future was set in motion.
EDGE vs. ALBERTO DEL RIO — WrestleMania XXVII
This is kind of a strange match in a unique situation, because it was technically the opening match at WrestleMania XXVII, but it wasn’t the opening segment. The Rock actually kicked off the show with a 10-minute in-ring promo, his first in Atlanta in more than a decade, and his first promo since returning to the wrestling fold.
The match itself was okay, but fell far short of expectations given the level of pure talent in the ring. A lot of factors went into that. It was really the first time WWE put a major world title match (remember, the Royal Rumble used to guarantee people the true MAIN EVENT of WrestleMania) in the opening slot, and it had to follow a Rock promo, which isn’t easy. The crowd did get behind Edge here and there, but they never got “WrestleMania hot” and it felt more like your average Smackdown main event.
Also, while Del Rio exploded in popularity just months before this, shortly after his debut, and was even seen as the next Eddie Guerrero by many, WWE almost went “too hard, too fast” with his push and by the time he won the Royal Rumble, he had cooled off quite a bit. Edge winning this match and retaining the title, especially in what should have been Del Rio’s coming out moment as the company’s next top heel, created a ghost that would haunt most of his WWE career.
MONEY IN THE BANK — WrestleMania XXV
For a ladder match, this one had a whole bunch of mass in it. With super-heavyweights Mark Henry and Kane both involved, not to mention the hulking Tony Atlas skulking around at ringside, plus the solid frames of Fit Finlay and MVP, this was not your traditional high-flying extravaganza of a ladder match. That’s not to say that it wasn’t good, as the talent involved were all tremendous and it certainly had it’s incredible spots; just none quite as extraordinary as a John Morrison laddersault, or some of the things we had seen in previous incarnations of the Money in the Bank. This one is perhaps best known for Shelton Benjamins’ near death Swanton Bomb off the super ladder on the entrance ramp. It’s either that or Hornswoggle’s flying frog splash…
AJ STYLES vs. SHANE MCMAHON — WrestleMania 33
There’s no doubt AJ Styles and Shane McMahon had a tremendous wrestling match at WrestleMania. I would never try to take that away from either man, because not only did they live up to the expectations of a star like Styles, but they were able to vastly outdo what most people expected from Shane.
The idea was that everyone knew Shane was crazy and had a ton of “heart”, and would put his body through tremendous punishment to win despite his lack of professional training and experience, but there was no way he could out-wrestle a world class veteran technician at the level of Styles, who had won multiple prestigious world titles all over the globe. And then he went out, kept up every step of the way, put his body through a table, did a Shooting Star Press, and Styles carried the rest of the performance to a classic match.
However, I don’t know if I would have put this match at the front of the card. You don’t start a movie with the slowest, most dramatic scene. If you’re going to do a 20-minute classic based on the traditional wrestling “big match” beats, it’s better served somewhere in the middle of the card after the more high-energy matches have warmed up the crowd. Although, with two hours of pre-show and three matches on the undercard before this, WWE basically changed how the psychology of opening matches worked around this period of time anyways.
WOMEN’S TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH – WrestleMania 36
Perhaps the most unique opening match in the history of WWE’s annual April classic. Just weeks before tens of thousands of fans were set to swarm on Tampa, FL for WrestleMania 36, the world was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the closure of every major event and sporting league across the country. WWE didn’t miss a beat, relocating weekly television and WrestleMania itself to the Performance Center in Orlando, where an historic two-night match card played out in front of no one.
The task of WrestleMania’s first fan-less opening content fell to Asuka and Kairi Sane, who defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The Kabuki Warriors were an explosion of personality and swarmed their challengers with innovative, never-ending double team moves. Nikki’s aggression matched up well with their generally snug offense, and Bliss is vastly underrated in her ability to do just about anything asked of her really, really well.
They put together a tremendous match that would have undoubtedly gone down as one of the best in front of a red hot WrestleMania crowd. They were given a lot of time to lay it out, everyone worked hard leading to some big near falls and exciting close calls at the end. All leading up to a big babyface title change that we actually wanted to see happen.
This one actually ages well because in the year since WrestleMania 36 fans have gotten used to watching wrestling without live crowds. It’s still a bit awkward because this was pre-Thunderdome and there’s no piped in crowd noise yet, so it really is just dead silence while the wrestlers are working through their normal spots, trying to get the crowd to clap along and react to certain things. Any complaints I might have are immediately mitigated by the fact that WWE managed to put on WrestleMania just a few weeks into a global pandemic. That’s damn impressive.
SETH ROLLINS vs. BROCK LESNAR — WrestleMania 35
This might be the hottest start to a WrestleMania in its 36-year history.
After Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan opened up the show, Paul Heyman marched to the ring and proclaimed that if his client, Brock Lesnar, was not in the main event at WrestleMania, they refused to wait around all night. The “Beast Incarnate” came out, immediately followed by Rollins, and before the crowd new what was happening, and world championship match was opening WrestleMania!
Lesnar absolutely dominated the match, delivering a believable beating to the would-be “Beast Slayer”. Rollins got taken to Suplex City numerous times, law-darted into the ring post, tossed into the German announcers, and lobbed headfirst through the barricade. And then the referee went down.
Rollins hit the Beast low, returning a receipt from that week’s Monday Night Raw, delivered three consecutive Curb Stomps, and won the Universal title. The crowd EXPLODED. In a matter of minutes, one of the biggest matches on the entire show had opened WrestleMania, and a new champion crowned. An absolutely unexpected way to start a show off as hot as humanly possible.
SETH ROLLINS vs. FINN BALOR vs. THE MIZ — WrestleMania 34
This is pretty simple really. All three guys could get it done in the ring, were over with the fans, the Intercontinental Championship was in a bit of a resurgence period as the midcard “work rate” title, and they put on a fast-paced and exciting match that was pretty much non-stop action for 15 minutes. Seth Rollins was red hot and was a perfect pick to win the title at the time, Finn Balor was nearly as popular as Rollins and needed the title to give him a more consistent purpose on the roster, and The Miz was, is, and will forever be incredible at getting the crowd to react to him, no matter what role he was playing. There really was no chance this would be a match match, and the fans in attendance knew it.
INTERCONTINENTAL LADDER MATCH — WrestleMania 31
There are a lot of ladder matches near the very top of this list, and there’s a good reason for that — they pretty much always work, no matter who’s involved. When you add talent like Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan and Cody Rhodes (even during his Stardust run) to names like Luke Harper and Dean Ambrose, it’s nearly a guarantee they’re going to put on not just a decent performance, but one of the best matches of the entire night.
Everyone looked good here. Everyone, with maybe the exception of R-Truth, was given a bunch of time to get their spots in and leave a memorable, lasting impression. Barrett went on his Bull Hammer spree, Ziggler did a top of the ladder Zig-Zag, Harper was essentially a one-man wrecking crew with all kinds of explosive, physical offense, and of course Bryan won the match and the Intercontinental Championship with a series of ridiculous headbutts. How can you go wrong? I mean, other than adding to the list of reasons Bryan ended up retiring from professional wrestling shortly after this…
MONEY IN THE BANK — WrestleMania 23
A lot of times when you think of ladder matches, especially when they open the show, you think of wild, high-flying, death-defying spots from some of the most athletically talented stars on the roster. This… was not that. Instead it was brutally physical brawl between some of the hardest-hitting stars in wrestling at the time, battling it out in a non-stop slug fest for 24 minutes.
Edge got carted off on a stretcher, Finlay got busted open the hard way, Jeff Hardy did a 20-foot leg drop through a ladder, Booker T hit a Super Book End and some stiff Arn Anderson-like spinebusters, Randy Orton RKO’d the soul out of literally everyone in the match, Hornswoggle took a giant plunge off the top of a ladder in a rolling senton that could have paralyzed Mr. Kennedy, etc. It’s like the boys in the back had a bet on who could take the most damage by the end of the match.
While I still think the WrestleMania 22 version of Money in the Bank was slightly better — now THAT is a crazy spot fest if you want one — this is still a damn good ladder match.
TRIPLE H vs. DANIEL BRYAN — WrestleMania XXX
Normally I would consider it a bad move to place an emotionally charged, slow-paced match like this one at the front of the WrestleMania card, but given the stipulation that saw Bryan win the match and go on to compete in the show’s main event, it was the only real, logistical possibility. Because the show was built around the story of Bryan defying the authority and winning the WWE Championship, part one was a great bookend and the two stars tore the house down.
It didn’t even matter that everyone KNEW Bryan was going to win — the fans all reacted to everything, and barely stopped chanting for Bryan at any point during the 26-minute brawl. Under just about any other circumstance I really wouldn’t suggest a near half-hour long “Triple H match” at the start of ANY show, but here, it worked.
INTERCONTINENTAL LADDER MATCH — WrestleMania 32
This match is the modern standard for how a great WrestleMania opener should be booked. A fast-paced bout with real stakes, full of action and wild moves, featuring stars everyone loves and expects solid performances out of. Hit that sweet spot between “too much” and “too little” in terms of time, deliver some jaw-dropping maneuvers (but not too many that you burn everyone out and cheapen the rest of the event) and send the fans into the rest of the night with a memorable, feel-good moment. Check, check and check. Plenty of great Superstars, a red hot crowd, and Zack Ryder getting the surprise Intercontinental Championship win much to everyone’s shock. Ladder matches are always fun, but the gimmick really doesn’t matter as long as the rest of the ingredients are there.
CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. RHEA RIPLEY — WrestleMania 36
Flair came into the match entirely too overconfident and refused to take the “rookie” NXT Superstar seriously. Ripley got right in her face and took advantage of every opening her opponent was foolish enough to give her, and put the biggest one-sided beating of Flair’s career on her for several minutes.
Flair doesn’t make the same mistake twice, and became almost scientific in her destruction of Ripley’s left knee for the remainder of the match. Ripley continued to come back defiantly and took “The Queen” to her absolute limit, but because of the damage done every attempt was an uphill battle. The patented Flair formula for big main event matches.
Event without a live crowd this is among the best opening matches in WrestleMania history. In a regular setting, had this same match gone on as planned inside Raymond James Stadium, this would have made a serious case for the greatest WWE women’s match of all time. Certainly one of the most physical women’s matches main roster WWE has ever produced.
BRET HART vs. OWEN HART — WrestleMania X
I mean, honestly. Was anything else going to top our list?
There have only been a handful of true “masterpieces” throughout history, even on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and this is the only one to have headlined a WrestleMania. And when you consider the competitors, two brothers pitted against one another from the legendary, battle-tested Hart family, that should come as no surprise to anyone.
Way back in 1994 the landscape of WWE (then WWF) was rapidly changing in a drastic way. It was only a year before that Hulk Hogan had defeated Yokozuna to win the world title in one of the more controversial and universally panned decisions in WrestleMania. Gone were the Ultimate Warrior and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, replaced by new generational talents; names like Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and Lex Luger.
Okay, well they tried with Lex Luger at least.
This match was so much more than a 20-minute wrestling classic. And it was that. There had been exciting, fast-paced sprints at WrestleMania before, but those who only watched WWE programming in the early 90s had never seen anything like this. A combination of Canadian technical excellence and the speed and intensity that Owen had obviously brought back with him from Japan, where he faced incredible performers like Hiro Saito, Hirsohi Hase and a young Jushin Thunder Liger. Quite simply, this match was the first of its kind.
New NXT Tag Team Champions Will Be Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Full Match Cards Announced For Both Nights Of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
WWE NXT Results (3/24): Cole & O’Reilly Face To Face, NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
WWE Reportedly Denies Andrade’s Release Request, ROH World Champion Rush Responds
3/17 AEW Dynamite Results: Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Lights Out Main Event, Christian Cage Takes Aim
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
Trending
-
Editorials10 hours ago
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Responds To ‘Tommy End’
-
AEW9 hours ago
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
-
WWE2 days ago
BREAKING: NXT Tag Team Championships Vacated
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
-
Impact1 day ago
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
-
Results9 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (3/24): Cole & O’Reilly Face To Face, NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More
-
WWE18 hours ago
The Undertaker Reveals The Next Member Of The WWE Hall Of Fame