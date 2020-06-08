New NXT Women’s Champion Crowned In Takeover Main Event | NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

The following report is taken from our complete live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House (LINK).

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte bails from the ring and allows the other two to lock up, but actually sneaks back into the ring and tries to roll up Rhea for a quick nearfall. Flair continues with boots in the corner until Io breaks it up and drops the champ with a neckbreaker. Rhea gets a neckbreaker for good measure.

Flair comes back and scoops up Io with ease for a big fallaway slam. She grabs both women by the hair and mocks them, so the two challengers look at each other, look at Charlotte, and go wild on the champ with rights and lefts, then stomp a Flair-shaped mudhole in the corner.

One thing Charlotte is really good at is taking advantage of the chaos, and she does it again when the other inevitably break down and go after each other. She whips Rhea into the barricade, then throws Shirai into the plexiglass. Back in the ring she stalks Io with stomps to the back, mocking her and yelling at her to get up and get on her level.

Io responds and does a double backflip, but is caught in a Boston Crab. The move looks absolutely brutal as the champion is about twice her size, making it look so much more painful. Charlotte actually transitions into a Liontamer, but Rhea breaks it up and catches Charlotte with a half dozen knee lifts to the face. Basement dropkick connects. Running knee from Io, followed by a 619 to Flair.

Shirai is rolling, and delivers a double foot stomp to the champ. Seated dropkick for two. She tries for it again, but Ripley hits the ring and knocks her out with a spinning back elbow. Judas Effect! The two trade forearm strikes, until Flair explodes out of the corner with an attempt at a spear – either way, she effectively took down both women.

The crowd chanted something undistinguishable at her, and Charlotte gave them a DX crotch chop just for fun. Io isn’t having any of that though, and locks in a crossface. Ripley breaks it up and tries for the RipTide, but Flair stops it and drops her with a backbreaker. Big boot. Natural Selection coming… Ripley hits her with a knee to the face. Shirai breaks the pin with a springboard missile dropkick!

Shirai with a Meteora in the corner on Ripley, but she turns around right into Natural Selection. The Queen into the cover, hooks the leg, but Io kicks out at two-and-three-quarters. Flair absolutely cannot believe it, and asks the ref what she has to do. Answering her own question she locks in the Figure Eight, but Ripley drags the champion out of the ring and throws her into the ring steps, staying on top of her with wild rights and lefts.

The two brawl around ringside until Shirai comes through the ropes to take them both out. Flair comes back with rights and lefts, then through Io through the window of the In Your House set. Ripley turns her out with a big boot, but the champ won’t stay down and looks possessed. The two trade right hands, but IO IS ON TOP OF THE SET! SHIRAI WITH A DIVING CROSSBODY OFF THE HOUSE!

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE >>>