New Orange Cassidy Segment Set For Saturday Night Dynamite, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced Orange Cassidy’s first ever in-ring interview for this Saturday evening special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Cassidy recently shocked the world, defeating former world champion and future Hall of Famer Chris Jericho in their highly anticipated, main event rematch. With the rivalry now tied up at one-a-piece, will the saga continue, or has “Freshly Squeezed” faced the wrath of the so-called “Demo God” for the last time?

AEW Dynamite airs on Saturday night at 6:00 PM ET – or in the case of overtime – as soon as game three of the NBA Playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat wraps up on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling will be running head-to-head against the majority of NXT TakeOver XXX this weekend, as the pre-show begins at 6:30 PM ET. Here’s the updated card: