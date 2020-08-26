New Photos From Chelsea Green, Xia Li & More, Christian & Randy Orton On ‘WWE Timeline’ (Video)

WWE Timeline: Christian vs Randy Orton

Below is a highlight from the latest edition of WWE Timeline, recapping the rivalry between “The Viper” Randy Orton and Christian. Prior to the later being punted in the skull on Monday Night Raw, the two faced off numerous times over the World Heavyweight title throughout the summer of 2011.

