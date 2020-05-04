New Segment Set For WWE Raw Tonight

While not officially announced by WWE at this time, MVP noted on his Instagram that he would be hosting a special edition of the V.I.P. Lounge tonight on Monday Night Raw.

Joining MVP will be the “Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka, the “Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler, and the unstoppable Nia Jax, who has been absolutely dominant since returning from double knee surgery. All three will be a part of the annual women’s Money in the Bank ladder match taking place this Sunday on pay-per-view.

That will not be the only segment the former U.S. Champion is involved with this evening. MVP will accompany newcomers Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink for a tag team match against Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, as he continues his search to put together a new faction to manage.