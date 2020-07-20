New Seth Rollins Match Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight

Just 24 hours after removing the eyeball of lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio, the self-proclaimed “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins will be in action on Monday Night Raw, WWE has confirmed.

Rollins defeated Mysterio in the first ever “Eye for an Eye” match this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, once again driving his previously injured eye into the sharp corner of the ring steps until it came out of its socket.

No, this is not a joke. This is an actual story right now playing out on WWE television.

Rollins will battle Aleister Black, a man who has been a thorn in the side of him and his so-called “disciples” for several months now. Black actually pinned the “Kingslayer” in a 21-minute singles match on Raw back in May, and two weeks ago defeated Murphy by disqualification.