New Stipulation Added To Braun Strowman Vs. Bray Wyatt WWE SummerSlam Match

WWE has continued to enhance tonight’s WWE SummerSlam event as the company has now added a stipulation to the Universal Title match.

During the return of Talking Smack, WWE revealed that the match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will now be Falls Count Anywhere. The two monsters will have the chance to brawl all around the ThunderDome, and anywhere they can as they look to walk out as Universal Champion.