New Stipulation Added To Braun Strowman Vs. Bray Wyatt WWE SummerSlam Match

WWE has continued to enhance tonight’s WWE SummerSlam event as the company has now added a stipulation to the Universal Title match.
During the return of Talking Smack, WWE revealed that the match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will now be Falls Count Anywhere. The two monsters will have the chance to brawl all around the ThunderDome, and anywhere they can as they look to walk out as Universal Champion.
As announced on #TalkingSmack, the #UniversalTitle clash between @BraunStrowman and #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt at #SummerSlam will now be a 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝘼𝙣𝙮𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝! https://t.co/sVv72FcdHT
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020