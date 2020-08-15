New Stipulation Added To Dominik Mysterio’s SummerSlam In-Ring Debut

WWE has officially announced that Dominik Mysterio’s highly anticipated in-ring debut against Seth Rollins, set to take place next Sunday evening at WWE SummerSlam, will now be a Street Fight.

Dominik signed his contract to “officially” become an active member of the company’s roster this past week on Monday Night Raw. He was then beaten brutally with kendo sticks…

While a specific stipulation was not given at the time, Rollins agreed that the third generation rookie could use weapons. Now it appears that the “Monday Night Messiah” will also have that same option.

WWE is teasing that Rey Mysterio might return to Raw this coming week seeking revenge for the two-on-one assault that left his son covered in nasty welts and lacerations.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on Sunday, August 23. The company has not yet confirmed this, but it has been reported by numerous outlets now that the show will emanate live from the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.