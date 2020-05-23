New Stipulation Added To Women’s Title Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Tonight the AEW Women’s World Championship will be defended, live on pay-per-view as the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose puts her title on the line against the number one contender, Hikaru Shida.

The two stars will fight it out until the job is done, with very little room for excuses, as All Elite Wrestling has added that the championship match will be contested with no disqualifications and no count-outs.

>> AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING MATCH CARD