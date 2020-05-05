New Superstars Score Big Upset On WWE Raw, Viking Raiders Pin The Champions

New Team Scores Big Upset

The newest additions to the Monday Night Raw roster picked up a big upset victory this evening, as Shane Thorne and Brandan Vink defeated Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in tag team action.

WWE fans may be unfamiliar with Vink, as he had only been working NXT Live events for a little over one year, and never appeared on NXT television before being called up to Raw in March.

Thorne has been signed with the company since 2016, but hadn’t quite found his footing after long-time tag team partner Mikey Nicholls was released. Thorne and Nicholls were best known by the letters “TMDK”, but the tag team is actually a part of a larger Australian faction that Vink and current NXT star Bronson Reed were also a part of.

This wasn’t the only big shake-up in the Raw tag team division tonight. For weeks now, the Street Profits have been shaking off the cold reality that they have never defeated the Viking Raiders. Despite entering a non-title match against Erik and Ivar cocky and confident, the champions were ultimately unsuccessful and lost yet again to the hungry challengers.

The non-title win should put the Viking Raiders into the #1 contender’s spot for a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships. It’s unknown when that match will go down, but WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with their annual Money in the Bank event.