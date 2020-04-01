New Tag Team Debut Set For AEW Dynamite, Post-Show Recap Announced

Dustin Rhodes and his new tag team partner QT Marshall, collectively working under the name The Natural Nightmares, will make their debut as a unit this evening on AEW Dynamite.

Rhodes first teased the idea in February following the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, revealing Brandi Rhodes as the tag team’s “secret weapon” and ringside manager.

Also set for tonight’s show is a tag team match pitting Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin against Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega vs. Trent in singles action, and the in-ring debut of the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

AEW has also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur – all members of the promotion’s announce team – will be hosting a post-show recap live on the AEW YouTube channel, immediately after Dynamite.