New Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent, will be in action this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, taking on The Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz.
Here’s the updated lineup for Aug. 5:
- 12-Man Tag: FTR & The Elite vs. The Dark Order
- AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin
- Cody & Matt Cardona vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy Debate
- AEW will provide an update on MJF’s challenge for a world title match against Jon Moxley at ALL OUT