New Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will still compete on this week’s NXT.

Lorcan and Burch were originally slated to defend against Dusty Cup winners MSK. However, Wes Lee is out of action with a broken hand, and it remains to be seen when he will be back in action for MSK to receive their earned title match.

Instead, the NXT Tag Team Champions will battle Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match. This comes after Ciampa confronted the tag champs at the Performance Center when they were mocking MSK.

This week’s NXT will be headlined by Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.