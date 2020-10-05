New Title Match Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line this evening on Monday Night Raw, in a bout that was originally supposed to take place at Clash of Champions.

Just announced, the unlikely duo of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott of the newly reunited Riott Squad.

This match was pulled from the September 27 pay-per-view with the explanations given at the time that the champions were not cleared to compete.

The vagueness and uncertainty led to speculation and rumor that Nia and Shayna may have contracted COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who did contract the disease. Both stars, however, noted that they were medically fine.

Also announced for Monday Night Raw tonight is a special Kevin Owens Show with Smackdown star Bray Wyatt appearing, and a big six-man tag team match pitting WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the Raw Tag Team Champion Street Profits against Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

