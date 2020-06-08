New Title Match Announced For WWE Backlash, Updated Card

WWE has announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks will put their newly won prizes on the line this Sunday at Backlash. The besties won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross this past week on Friday Night Smackdown, and will defend the belts in a triple threat match against the former champions AND the IIconics.
BREAKING: @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE and @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match at #WWEBacklash! https://t.co/FdRlAs3LDO
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship Handicap Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax
“The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross