New Title Match Announced For WWE Backlash, Updated Card

WWE has announced that Bayley and Sasha Banks will put their newly won prizes on the line this Sunday at Backlash. The besties won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross this past week on Friday Night Smackdown, and will defend the belts in a triple threat match against the former champions AND the IIconics.

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship Handicap Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

“The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time”

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross