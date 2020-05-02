New Title Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Card

WWE has officially announced that the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line next Sunday at the company’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Newly crowned champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day will defend their belts in a Fatal 4-Way match against former champs The Miz and John Morrison, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of The Lucha House Party, as well as two members of The Forgotten Sons.