New Title Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Card

WWE has officially announced that the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line next Sunday at the company’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Newly crowned champions Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day will defend their belts in a Fatal 4-Way match against former champs The Miz and John Morrison, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of The Lucha House Party, as well as two members of The Forgotten Sons.

WWE Money in the Bank
May 10, 2020

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Otis vs. King Corbin vs. TBD

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans

WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship Match
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Forgotten Sons