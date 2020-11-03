New Unconscious 24/7 Champion Crowned, Jeff Hardy Wins Guitar-On-A-Pole Match

Drew Gulak Wins 24/7 Title

We may have a new first for the WWE 24/7 Championship! Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Drew Gulak pinned 42-time champion R-Truth to win the title… whilst completely unconscious.

Gulak had the unlucky fortune to involve himself in the post-match fallout of reigning WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who just seconds prior had destroyed Truth in a brief singles match.

Gulak attempted to sneak into the ring to steal the 24/7 Championship, but Lashley refused to let his moment be outshined, dropping him with a Dominator. For fun, the big man then put Gulak in a full nelson submission hold, and draped his knocked out body over R-Truth… leading to the referee counting the three.

Hardy Wins Guitar-on-a-Poll Match

The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy was victorious on Monday Night Raw this evening, defeating Elias in a Guitar-on-a-Pole match.

The two WWE Superstars had been building to this one for a few weeks, ever since Elias made his surprise return from injury by shattering an acoustic guitar over Hardy’s back. Hardy then returned the favor one week later by interrupting his live concert on Raw, nearly taking his head off with an electric guitar.

The unique bout saw a guitar suspended from a poll in the upper right corner of the ring. Hardy was able to reach the object first, and therefor could use it legally without being disqualified. He ended up breaking it over Elias’ back from the top rope to score the pin.