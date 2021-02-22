Matt Riddle won the WWE United States Championship tonight at WWE’s annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, in a triple threat match against both incumbent champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison.

Morrison was not originally planned for the match, but was a last-minute replacement for an injured Keith Lee. He won a Fatal 4-Way match over Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Elias during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show to qualify for the spot.

The closing moments of what turned out to be a very good championship match saw Morrison steal a crutch from an injured MVP at ringside. Lashley caught him in the Hurt Lock and had the victory literally in hand, but Riddle got a hold of the crutch and beat the champ with it until he rolled out of the ring. Riddle was then able to deliver his signature “Bro Derrick” to Morrison to capture the United States title.

The initial program between Riddle and Lashley is likely not over. While WWE no longer has obligatory rematches – or at least that’s what they claim – the fact that the new champion did not actually beat the old champion certainly lends itself to at least one more round between these two, with WrestleMania 37 as a possible destination.