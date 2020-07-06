New United States Championship Design Reportedly Set To Debut On WWE Raw Tonight

According to a report by WrestleVotes on social media, a brand new United States Championship design will debut on WWE Raw this evening.
A new design is something that has been reported for some time now and is something that a lot of fans have been hoping to see. Well, tonight appears to be that night, with WrestleVotes, claiming it will debut today, with the title reportedly having a clean, but prestigious look to it.
