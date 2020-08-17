New Wave Of Highly Touted Indie Names To Debut In IMPACT Wrestling

Three incredibly talented upstarts will be debuting for IMPACT Wrestling in the coming weeks.

Alex Shelley of the world tag team champion Motor City Machine Guns posted a photo from the ongoing IMPACT television tapings, posing with Benjamin Carter, Tre Lamar and Lee Moriarty.

All three will be debuting on future episodes of the promotion’s secondary series, Xplosion, which drops every Wednesday at 7PM ET on Twitch, and then lands on the IMPACT+ streaming service.

“When I said today was a big day for independent wrestling, I meant it,” Shelley tweeted. “Thank you,

@IMPACTWRESTLING for recognizing hard work, drive, talent, and doing things the right way.”

As a relevant aside, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Carter and Lamar perform at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago. All three are in the new wave of wrestlers gaining momentum because of promotions like GCW and AIW in Ohio over the past year.

Editor’s Note: Keep an eye on all of them. At the Warrior show earlier this month, all day long all I heard was how these guys – and throw Blake Christian, Alex Zayne and AJ Gray in there as well – were the future, and how hard they’re all working. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these names ended up in IMPACT long-term, because quite a few of their best workers are heavily (and surprisingly selflessly) invested in this new wave of talent.

