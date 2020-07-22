New Women’s Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Aliyah vs. Shotzi Blackheart has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Robert Stone appeared as a guest on WWE’s The Bump this morning to break the news himself.
Aliyah is currently the Robert Stone Brand’s sole client. He attempted to recruit Shotzi to the stable at The Great American Bash, but she declined the invitation and ran over him with her tank instead.
BREAKING: Per @RobertStoneWWE, @ShotziWWE will battle @WWE_Aliyah TONIGHT on #WWENXT! #WWETheBump #RobertStoneBrand pic.twitter.com/rx8d96olPT
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 22, 2020