New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Payback

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at WWE Payback, as the incredibly unlikely pairing of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks to dethrone the so-called “Golden Role Models”.

Jax and Baszler were thrown together as two competitors who can’t stand each other – Shayna actually said her partner “sucked” in a promo on Smackdown – but are united by their more pressing and uniting hatred for Bayley and Banks.

Despite their obvious differences and struggles getting on the same page, the new champions got it together rather quickly once the bell rang. Nia was an absolute powerhouse, while Baszler systematically picked apart their opponents limb by limb, literally trapping them both at the same time to score the submission win.

WWE has been teasing a split between Bayley and Sasha Banks once again – although they’ve walked up to that line before and didn’t pull the trigger. Bayley’s arrogance and self-preservation has thrown “The Boss” under the buss on multiple occasions, and in a short time she’s lost both of her titles.