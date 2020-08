New Women’s Tag Team Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, as the Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Mercedes Martinez team up to battle Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart. Confirmed for the show:

Aliyah & Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart

Breezango & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Legado del Fantasma

Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland (Qualifier)

Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream (Qualifier)

Adam Cole & Pat McAfee meet face-to-face

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT at 8:00 PM ET.