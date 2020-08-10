New Women’s Title Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

Asuka defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley this evening on Monday Night Raw, and per the agreed upon stipulation, the “Empress of Tomorrow” will now get her rematch against Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

The two Superstars originally faced off at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, with Banks literally stealing the title after the referee was inadvertently attacked, leading to Bayley making the unofficial three-count herself, in favor of her tag team partner.

Stephanie McMahon then announced a rematch between the two, where the title would change hands by pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification, or if anyone interfered.

During the bout, Bayley was shown on the tron assaulting Kairi Sane, forcing Asuka to leave the ring mid-match to save her friend. This was done to write off Sane as her contract had expired, and “The Boss” won the title by count-out.