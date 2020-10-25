New World Tag Team Champions Crowned In Fatal 4-Way At Bound For Glory

If you felt a cold chill in the air late on Saturday evening, it’s because The North are back on their throne at the very top of the IMPACT Wrestling tag team division.

The promotion’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view saw the Motor City Machine Guns defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way match against the teams of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, the Good Brothers and The North.

Chris Sabin had to go it alone for the entire championship match, after “All Ego” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander attacked his partner Alex Shelley, delivering a nasty-looking piledriver at the top of the entrance ramp. This would later open the door for the hard-hitting Canadian stars to secure the victory, winning the coveted tag titles for the second time.

The North dropped the belts to Motor City in July after setting a new all-time record with their first reign, holding the titles for 380 days, shattering Bobby Roode and James Storm’s previous record set in 2011.

While this may still be a controversial take, Page and Alexander not only set a new record, but a new bar as one of the greatest, if not the greatest tag team in IMPACT’s history with their impressive ring work and Ego’s outstanding and frustratingly underrated promo skills.