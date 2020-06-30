New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On Raw, R-Truth’s Paranoia Returns (Video)

The WWE 24/7 Championship was defended in an actual, advertised wrestling match this evening on Monday Night Raw, with R-Truth quickly defeating Akira Tozawa and his band of masked ninjas to win the title for the… 37th time.

Unfortunately for Truth, it looks like recapturing the 24/7 title also means that the constant paranoia of having to defend the belt anytime, anywhere has also returned. Check out WWE’s attempt at a post-show interview with the champ above.

On a related note, R-Truth is now the 99th champion in the title’s lineage, which obviously means the next champion will be the 100th. Today is also the 20th birthday of the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. If you don’t know, look it up. You won’t be disappointed.