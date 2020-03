WWE is reportedly set to release it’s latest WWE 24 documentary episode that will revolve around WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge, and his return to the ring.

According to WWE Network News, the new episode of the popular WWE 24 series will follow his return to the ring and will be titled, ‘WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain.’ This is expected to be released on the WWE Network following the second night of WWE WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5 in one week.