New WWE 2K18 Playable Superstars Revealed (Video)

– IGN has revealed part 2 of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young and their special guest Samoa Joe.
Check out the following list of names released this week:
* Goldberg
* Earthquake
* Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
* Larry Zbyszko
* Brutus Beefcake
* Greg Valentine
* Edge
* The Godfather
* Eddie Guerrero
* Daniel Bryan
* Maryse
* Naomi
* Sasha Banks
* Bayley
* Ivory
* Natalya
* Mickie James
* Becky Lynch
* Tamina
* Ember Moon
* Kerry Von Erich
* Kevin Von Erich
* Jey Uso
* Jimmy Uso
* Mojo Rawley
* Zack Ryder
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* AJ Styles
* Bobby Roode
* The Miz
* Roman Reigns
* The Rock
* Randy Orton
* Triple H
* Kurt Angle
* Brock Lesnar
* John Cena
[…] As noted, IGN has released an additional 37 more playable characters in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, including former NXT star and newest Smackdown roster member […]