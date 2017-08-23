New WWE 2K18 Playable Superstars Revealed (Video)

– IGN has revealed part 2 of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young and their special guest Samoa Joe.

Check out the following list of names released this week:

* Goldberg

* Earthquake

* Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

* Larry Zbyszko

* Brutus Beefcake

* Greg Valentine

* Edge

* The Godfather

* Eddie Guerrero

* Daniel Bryan

* Maryse

* Naomi

* Sasha Banks

* Bayley

* Ivory

* Natalya

* Mickie James

* Becky Lynch

* Tamina

* Ember Moon

* Kerry Von Erich

* Kevin Von Erich

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Mojo Rawley

* Zack Ryder

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles

* Bobby Roode

* The Miz

* Roman Reigns

* The Rock

* Randy Orton

* Triple H

* Kurt Angle

* Brock Lesnar

* John Cena