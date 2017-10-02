New WWE 2K18 Superstar Entrance Videos: Rock, Wyatt, HBK & More

By
Nick Paglino
-
1
wwe 2k18
Credit: WWE Games

Yesterday, we posted several new WWE 2K18 superstar entrance videos, including video game entrances for Kurt Angle, Batista, Jinder Mahal and more. The videos also included entrances for top WWE NXT stars such as Peyton Royce and Kassius Ohno. You can check those videos out at this link.

Today, more WWE 2K18 superstar entrance videos have been released, and you can check them out in the videos below:

Curt Hawkins:

HBK:

Enzo Amore:

Alexa Bliss:

The Rock:

Bray Wyatt:

Maryse:

John Cena:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleJohn Cena, The Rock & More React to Las Vegas Shooting
Next articleBilly Corgan on ‘Backstabbing & Lies’ in TNA, Ed Nordholm
Nick Paglino
Managing Editor of ProWrestling.com. You can email him at [email protected], and follow him on Twitter at @nickypags.
SHARE

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here