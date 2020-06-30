New WWE 365 Set For The WWE Network Focused On Ricochet

WWE has announced that a brand new WWE 365 episode is set to air on the WWE Network this Sunday and will focus on Ricochet.

The documentary takes a look at Ricochet’s full-year, detailing all the highs and lows that took place within that year with backstage footage and interviews. The previous WWE 365’s have proven to be very insightful and popular, and there’s no doubt that this one will be just the same for WWE’s resident highflyer.