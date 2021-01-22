New WWE Funko POP! Figures & More Revealed At 2021 Funko Fair

Several new WWE Funko POP! figures were revealed today as a part of the ongoing 2021 Funko Fair, including some first-time ever additions to the line.

The figures being added to the general retail collection include Edge, Chyna, Drew McIntyre, Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with the Smokin’ Skull belt.

There is also a second new “Stone Cold” Steve Austin figure wearing a black “Stone Cold” t-shirt, in a two-pack with The Rock. The two come with a miniature Raw wrestling ring, and are available at Gamestop. Also at Gamestop is a POP! figure of the late Eddie Guerrero, with a special WrestleMania XX collector’s pin.

Walmart has several new releases available for pre-order including a Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection two-pack of Mankind and The Rock, and a WrestleMania X-Seven lunchbox.

Finally, there is a third new “Stone Cold” Steve Austin figure exclusive to 7/11 stores, with an “Austin 3:16” t-shirt, the WWE Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship.