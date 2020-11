The first trailer for a brand new WWE Network series entitled “WWE Icons” aired this Sunday night during the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view.

While details are scarce, the show is being described as a “biographical docuseries”. Based on the trailer, which you can check out below, it looks like each episode will focus on a different WWE legend with Yokozuna, Rob Van Dam, Lex Luger, the British Bulldog and Beth Phoenix all spotlighted in the video.

The new series will arrive in 2021.