AJ Styles has won almost every major prize in the business over the course of his Hall of Fame-worthy career, and now you can add the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship to his impressive list of accolades.

The “Phenomenal One” pinned Daniel Bryan at the end of a grueling, half-hour match on Friday Night Smackdown that spanned multiple segments of the show, capping off one of the best matches in blue brand history with a Phenomenal Forearm.

A tournament to crown a new champion was announced following Money in the Bank, after it was revealed that now-former title holder Sami Zayn was unable to compete. Zayn has been in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has not been seen since WrestleMania 36.

Styles adds the Intercontinental belt to an already storied career that includes runs as a TNA World Champion and X-Division Champion, NWA World Heavyweight Champion, ROH Pure Champion, IWGP Heavyweight Champion and WWE World Heavyweight Champion.