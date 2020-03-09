New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned In 3-On-1 Handicap Match

The following report comes from our complete WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view live coverage courtesy of our own Doug Enriquez.

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

BRAUN STROWMAN(c) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, SAMI ZAYN, & CESARO

Sami Zayn is in a ring wrestling! He starts the match with Braun Strowman, but Sami tags out quick and Shinsuke Nakamura is tagged in. Nakamura tries to over power Braun for some reason, and Braun just stands there and clotheslines the face off of Shinsuke Nakamura. Strowman continuously gets distracted by Sami Zayn, which allows Cesaro to come in and hits a wicket uppercut Strowman, getting him off his feet. Zayn asks to be tagged in and he starts to stomp away on Strowman.

Strowman starts to get up and Zayn tags in Nakamura. Nakamura starts to choke away on Braun Strowman and then Zayn asks to be tagged in again. Zayn continues choking Strowman than quickly tags in Nakamura. Nakamura fights at Braun, but Braun throws Nakamura and then clubs him hard across the chest. Zayn attacks Strowman from behind and then Strowman chases him outside of the ring and plows down both Cesaro and Nakamura.

Back in the ring now, Strowman is still trying to get a hold of Zayn, but Cesaro is able to toss Braun into the corner by surprise. Nakamura then delivers a Kinshasa, sandwiching his head between his knee and the ring post. Cesaro and Nakamura pick up Braun Strowman in a suplex and Zayn is able to hit the helluva kick and pin Strowman to win the Intercontinental Championship!

Winner AND NEW Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn!