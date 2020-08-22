New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On Friday Night Smackdown

For the first time in more than 12 years, Jeff Hardy is WWE Intercontinental Champion. The “Charismatic Enigma” defeated AJ Styles this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, overcoming a (storyline) knee injury to win the prestigious title.

During the show’s opening match, Styles blindside a ringside Hardy and attack his surgically repaired knee, hoping to avoid defending the belt at all. Throughout the night WWE checked in on his status, with the doctor eventually, reluctantly clearing him to compete after bracing the unstable knee.

That same brace ironically created a crucial assist for Hardy, who used it to block a Styles Clash attempt in the closing moments. That created the opening he needed to deliver a signature Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb to win the match and the belt.

This is Jeff Hardy’s fifth reign with the Intercontinental Championship. In a previous promo he spoke about the title being very important to him because it was the first title he won while breaking out as a singles star back in 2001.