New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned Thanks To A Surprise Return

Last night saw a major title change take place as brand new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions were crowned in a shocking main event.

While the match was originally set to see Breezango defend their titles against Undisputed Era, throughout the night both Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong were attacked backstage, rendering them unable to compete.

This led to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan taking their place in the main event which saw a huge title change take place. Lorcan and Burch won their first-ever titles in WWE, but not without a little help from a mystery man.

Someone appeared from under the ring to push Fandango off the top rope, meanwhile, inside the ring, Danny Burch hit a low blow which set up the victory, and seemingly a heel turn.

But who was the mystery man? None other than Pat McAfee, who was seemingly the man behind the attacks backstage, with the former NFL star mocking Undisputed Era during the celebrations, teasing that his rivalry with the group is far from over.