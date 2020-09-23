New WWE Playlist Remembers Road Warrior Animal, More Promotions Pay Their Respects

WWE has uploaded a new Playlist to their YouTube channel paying tribute to the legendary career of tag team icon Road Warrior Animal, who passed away this week at 60-years-old. Check out the video above. All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor also paid respects to Animal with posts on Twitter, shown below.

https://twitter.com/AEWrestling/status/1308755618774343680?s=20

https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1308751557006163969?s=20

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn that Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) has passed away. https://t.co/tTawhNOquY

ROH extends its deepest condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/vh2Sc6RagF

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 23, 2020