Wrestling News

New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

21 mins ago

on

Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he did so in an impressive manner as new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were crowned.

The New Day dominated the match, for the most part, isolating AJ Styles throughout. However, when Omos was finally able to tag in, the bodyguard of AJ impressed on his in-ring debut, dominating both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.


Omos picked up the victory for his team after barely being hurt by The New Day. Plus, he added insult to injury, Omos would pin Kingston by simply putting his foot on him to make the pinfall.

Follow along with our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 37 – HERE.

Wrestling News

Seth Rollins Goes Swinging At WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

41 mins ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

Seth Rollins and Cesaro put on a clinic at WrestleMania 37 Night One, with Rollins being sent for a swing on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The two men had a back and forth match which saw them bring the best out of each other, but in the end, it would be Cesaro who came out on top after swinging Seth Rollins around and then nailing the Neutralizer.


Cesaro impressed throughout the night, and while he did hit his classic swing, he also spun Rollins around in a new move, without using his arms, which gained a big pop from the crowd.

Follow along with our ongoing WWE WrestleMania 37 coverage – HERE.

Wrestling News

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 37

Published

1 hour ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match for WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two is now official following the tag team turmoil match.

Natalya and Tamina Snuka have earned the right to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after winning the tag team turmoil match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37.


The turmoil match started with Billie Kay and Carmella taking on Lana and Naomi, with the brand new team managing to take out the TikTok stars.

From there, The Riott Squad entered the match, as they put on an impressive performance eliminating both Kay and Carmella as well as Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose. However, they ultimately fell short to Tamina and Natalya, who will now compete again tomorrow night for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Vs. Bobby Lashley – Who Walked Out As WWE Champion?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley finally got to kick off WWE WrestleMania 37 after weather delays, but who walked out as champion?

The two men put together a physical encounter to kickstart the show, with Drew McIntyre looking for the Claymore throughout the match. However, it ended up being Bobby Lashley’s Hurt Lock that proved to be the most dominant of the two finishers.


Lashley locked in the move, and despite the best efforts of McIntyre, he was unable to break out of the move. However, McIntyre never tapped out, but instead, he faded out, with the match ending via referee stoppage for The Hurt Business star to retain the title.

Follow along with our live coverage throughout the night – HERE.

