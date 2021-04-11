New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE WrestleMania 37

Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he did so in an impressive manner as new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were crowned.

The New Day dominated the match, for the most part, isolating AJ Styles throughout. However, when Omos was finally able to tag in, the bodyguard of AJ impressed on his in-ring debut, dominating both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Omos picked up the victory for his team after barely being hurt by The New Day. Plus, he added insult to injury, Omos would pin Kingston by simply putting his foot on him to make the pinfall.

