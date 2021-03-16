Connect with us

New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37

Published

1 hour ago

on

The New Day are tag team champions for an eleventh time in WWE, however it seems they will have a tall task ahead at WrestleMania 37.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions during this week’s Raw.


After the match, New Day were interrupted by AJ Styles and Omos, who issued an official challenge for a title match at WrestleMania. After some teasing about how Styles and Omos know nothing about being a tag team, the challenge was accepted.

Omos has yet to make his televised in-ring debut in WWE, but he did work a handful of NXT live events before the pandemic. Additionally, Styles will seek to win his first tag team title in WWE through this match.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card

WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

WWE Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania 37

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

As announced at the top of this week’s WWE Raw, “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

It was also confirmed that McIntyre will face Sheamus in a singles match at WWE Fastlane this Sunday, however the match does not have ‘Mania implications as of this writing.


Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have only met one-on-one a few times throughout their careers. More recently, McIntyre defended the WWE Title against Lashley at WWE Backlash last June.

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling fans may remember that Lashley beat McIntyre in the main event of Slammiversary 2016 to capture the IMPACT World Championship.

Lashley vs. McIntyre is being billed as one of this year’s WrestleMania main events, however it remains to be seen if the bout will close out either night in April.

Below is the updated WrestleMania 37 card.

WWE WrestleMania 37
Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Results

WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TWO CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES, WWE FASTLANE GO-HOME SHOW

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

wwe monday night raw results

1. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see Riddle defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali, while The Hurt Business defends their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against The New Day. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET! 

WWE Raw Results
March 15, 2021


WRESTLEMANIA ANNOUNCEMENT

To kickstart tonight’s WWE Raw we are given the announcement that at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

THE ALL-MIGHTY ERA CONTINUES

MVP and Bobby Lashley then make their way out with MVP saying that apparently, some people didn’t get their statement last week, as we have entered the All-Mighty era. Bobby says he proved all his haters wrong and did what he said he was going to do, and he promises he will destroy Drew in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Miz and John Morrison then make their way out with Miz saying the speech was truly remarkable as he claims they’re all in on the All-Mighty era. He says he was proud to share the ring with Lashley in the past two weeks, but he doesn’t think their rivalry is over.

They then list some classic feuds that all had WrestleMania matches, with Miz believing their feud should have one too. Miz then says he wasn’t 100% during their matches, but Drew McIntyre then makes his way out. He just walks past Miz and Morrison and heads to the ring to stare down the champion.

Drew says he hasn’t had the chance to congratulate him and says he knows something about having a long journey to get to the top. He says they’ve been the hardest workers in the room, they both got looked over and then had to go out of WWE and scratch their way back to WWE and to the top.

However, Drew points out he won the Royal Rumble and then beat Brock Lesnar, while Bobby helped Miz and won it that way. Bobby cuts him off and says he should be worrying about him, as Miz chimes in and says he should worry about him too.

Drew then gives Miz a warning and then says he is facing Sheamus on Sunday at WWE Fastlane. He promises he will go onto WrestleMania to face Bobby Lashley, calling him a big, bald, bitch. Miz then starts talking and that allows Lashley to attack his WrestleMania opponent.

The Miz then attacks Drew in the ring, but as the WWE Champion leaves and goes to the top of the ramp, Sheamus appears and attacks him.

BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW 

Sheamus is asked about his actions, and he said he doesn’t want Drew at 90% on Sunday, when he beats him at WWE Fastlane, he doesn’t want any excuses from him. Sheamus wants a match against Bobby Lashley as he’s going to show Drew what he won’t be able to do.

DREW MCINTYRE vs. THE MIZ

When the match starts, The Miz instantly continues his attack, but Drew is able to charge him into the opposing corner, dropping him with a huge chop and then some big right hands. Miz manages to fight back with some punches and kicks of his own, but that only annoys Drew, who drops him with a Glasgow Kiss.

Drew takes the fight out of the ring and launches Miz into the barricade, but as they get back into the ring, John Morrison tries to impact things by grabbing his leg, but it has no effect. Morrison then throws his sunglasses at him but Drew stomps on them.

However, this does allow Miz to jump Drew from behind, putting pressure onto him on the ropes. That doesn’t last long though and McIntyre connects with the reverse Alabama Slam, he then aims for the Claymore but Morrison pulls his partner out of the ring. However, the official has seen enough and he’s thrown out of here!

Miz manages to attack the knee of Drew though, following it up with a DDT, but McIntyre quickly kicks out and then hits several big clotheslines. Drew takes Miz out of the ring once again and charges him back and forth into the barricade and ring apron and then slams him repeatedly into the steel stairs.

Back in the ring and McIntyre hits the Futureshock DDT and he quickly follows it with a Claymore. However, Drew opts not to pin his opponent, and instead, he then points to the camera and then to the WrestleMania sign and he sets in the Hurt Lock, forcing Miz to tap as he sends a message to Lashley.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

1. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre

Wrestling News

Ember Moon Admits She Considered Retiring Last Year

Published

11 hours ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

Ember Moon

After winning the NXT Women’s Championships, Ember Moon posted an emotional message on Instagram, admitting she had considered retiring from wrestling.

Moon had been out injured for a significant amount of time, and she revealed that she didn’t think she’d be able to get back into the ring, which is why she contemplated retiring.


 

It’s taken me a few days to process this. Last year around this time I was thinking I would never enter ring again and was considering retiring. And now I can call myself champion again. 2 years 11months since the last time I held gold. And I am doing it with someone I truly consider a sister, @shotziblackheart . She has been there to lift me up , to make me laugh, have my back, and even hold me back when I was wrong. Shotzi makes me want to be soo much better as a person and a performer. We are 2 peas in a smoke filled tank. I love ya ttp. For the first time in a long time I am having fun and my passion has been reignited on entirely different level. Thank you @tripleh! This is only the beginning… and I am soo thankful to be HOME at NXT!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ember Moon (@wwe_embermoon)

