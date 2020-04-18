New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned

This weeks episode of WWE SmackDown ended in a historic way as brand new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions were crowned during the main event.

The Miz put the titles on the line in a triple threat match against Jey Uso, representing The Usos, and Big E, representing The New Day. Just as their respective partners did at WWE WrestleMania 36, the three men competed in singles action for the tag titles.

After a back and forth match, it would end up being Big E who scored the victory, hitting the Big Ending on The Miz to pin him for the win. This makes The New Day the brand new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

This is their eighth reign as champions now, putting them just one title run away from tying the record with the Dudley Boyz.

COT! DAMN! HE DID IT! HE DID IT! 8 TIMESSSSSS!!!!!!! 🙌🏾 — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) April 18, 2020

Sonovabitch!!!!!!!!!!!!! — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) April 18, 2020