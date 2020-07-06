ProWrestling.com

REPORT: WWE To Debut New Title Belt Design On Raw Tonight

According to a report by WrestleVotes on social media, a brand new WWE United States Championship design will be unveiled on Monday Night Raw this evening.

A new design is something that has been reported for some time now and is something that a lot of fans have been hoping to see. Well, tonight appears to be that night, with WrestleVotes, claiming it will debut today, with the title reportedly having a clean, but prestigious look to it.