According to a report by WrestleVotes on social media, a brand new WWE United States Championship design will be unveiled on Monday Night Raw this evening.
A new design is something that has been reported for some time now and is something that a lot of fans have been hoping to see. Well, tonight appears to be that night, with WrestleVotes, claiming it will debut today, with the title reportedly having a clean, but prestigious look to it.
Follow up: the title has a bigger plate style. Similar to the World / Universal. Black strap. Eagle featured prominently.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2020