WWE unveiled the new United States Title design on WWE Raw this week, and the company has wasted little time in making it available for pre-order for fans.

That’s right, those who are a big fan of the new design are able to pre-order the title on WWEShop.com. The title is expected to be in stock from July 14th.

The title was brought out by MVP, who is already claiming himself to be a new United States Champion prior to his title match against Apollo Crews at WWE Extreme Rules.