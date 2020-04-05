New WWE Universal Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 36

The “Monster Among Men” is finally world champion.
Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg on Saturday night at WrestleMania 36, taking advantage of a last-minute booking decision to become the new WWE Universal Champion.
Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to face Goldberg on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but opted to remove himself from the show due to his immunocompromised system making it a greater danger for him to perform during the COVID-19 outbreak than most.
While Goldberg started the match with not one, but FOUR consecutive spears, he was not able to hoist up the massive Strowman for his patented Jackhammer. Strowman then delivered a series of running powerslams to put the WCW icon away.
The following results are from ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of night one of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Matthew Wilkinson:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
GOLDBERG (c) vs BRAUN STROWMAN
The two big men square off straight away as Goldberg strikes first with a kick to the midsection, but Braun attempts to hit his Running Powerslam only for Goldberg to get out of it. The Universal Champion then connects with a trio of Spears, but Braun kicks out!
Goldberg then sets up for a massive Spear and connects once more! He then goes for the Jackhammer, but Braun reverses with a trio of powerslams. Braun then hits his Running Powerslam, and just like that, this match is over.
Winner (And New Universal Champion): Braun Strowman