New WWE Universal Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 36

The “Monster Among Men” is finally world champion.

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg on Saturday night at WrestleMania 36, taking advantage of a last-minute booking decision to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to face Goldberg on the Grandest Stage of Them All, but opted to remove himself from the show due to his immunocompromised system making it a greater danger for him to perform during the COVID-19 outbreak than most.

While Goldberg started the match with not one, but FOUR consecutive spears, he was not able to hoist up the massive Strowman for his patented Jackhammer. Strowman then delivered a series of running powerslams to put the WCW icon away.

