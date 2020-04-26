New WWE Untold Reportedly Set To Focus On Triple H

According to WWE Network News, a brand new instalment of the popular WWE Untold series is set to feature Triple H next week.
WWE Network News has reported that the episode will be available on the WWE Network on May 3 and is going to focus on several matches against Mick Foley that helped take him to the main event levels of WWE.
Below is the synopsis:
“At the dawn of the new millennium, a pair of brutal bouts against Cactus Jack and a game-changing interview propelled Triple H to the top of WWE. He, along with Mick Foley and others, look back at the untold stories behind the rise of The Game.”