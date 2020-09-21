New ‘WWE Untold’ Retells John Cena & Edge’s Epic Rivalry With New Interviews

A brand new edition of WWE Untold has been added to the WWE Network this weekend, looking back on the incredible career-defining rivalry between 16-time world champion John Cena and the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge.

The 36-minute special follows the two iconic Superstars from their first encounter inside the Elimination Chamber, the moment Edge became a world champion for the very first time, and builds to their Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at Unforgiven 2006.

Check out a clip from WWE Untold below. We recommend the show, especially for newer fans that may not have watched the rivalry, and it features new commentary from both Cena and Edge.