New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned In WrestleMania Opener

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the opening match at this Saturday’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view.

The following results are from our exclusive live coverage of WrestleMania 36, courtesy of Matthew Wilkinson:

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

KABUKI WARRIORS (c) vs NIKKI CROSS & ALEXA BLISS

We kick things off with Alexa Bliss and Asuka, with the usual dancing taking place between them and Kairi Sane then tags in and starts slapping Alexa about, mocking her hair clip. Bliss sarcastically laughs and then slaps her back and mocks Kairi for being cute, as she then slams her down.

Bliss dances in front of Asuka and then brings in Nikki Cross who jumps on the back of Sane until she takes her back to the corner and Asuka tags in. The two women then beatdown on Nikki in the corner and when Nikki gets back up, Alexa makes a blind tag.

She sends Asuka to the outside and Bliss follows up with a baseball slide to Kairi before flying off the ring apron to take down Asuka. Cross then leaps from the apron herself with a crossbody to Sane as the champions are left reeling.

Bliss brings Nikki back into the match and she drops in from the top rope to take out the arm of Asuka. However, the champion makes the tag, only for Kairi to be dumped out of the ring as well. However, Kabuki Warriors take over the situation, dumping Nikki into the barricade as they begin to isolate her.

The champions then hit a great double team of a bulldog into a baseball dropkick, but Nikki is able to kick out. Nikki finally kicks Kairi away and Bliss tags in hitting several clotheslines slaps and then a massive dropkick to Kairi.

However, Alexa’s attempt at a splash in the corner misses as Sane gets out of the way and the Kabuki Warriors team up and set Bliss up on the bottom rope as Kairi drops down from the top onto her face. Kairi then walks the plan into the corner, but her pinfall attempt isn’t enough.

The champions keep mocking Alexa as they isolate her away from her partner, with Kairi then hanging up Bliss on the second rope as Asuka distracts the official. Asuka attempts a bulldog but Alexa reverses, only to be caught by a huge knee to the face from Asuka anyway.

Alexa smartly avoids a big elbow attack from Asuka, but both women end up taking each other down and then the hot tags take place. Nikki Cross charges in on the attack and hits a running bulldog and then a crossbody from the top rope but Kairi kicks out.

Once again though, the champions distract the official and rake the eyes of Nikki and make a blind tag, which allows Asuka to regain control. Nikki manages to avoid though and hits her finisher to Asuka only for Sane to hit the Insane Elbow from the top rope to break things up!

Asuka then tries to get the Asuka Lock set in, and this time it is Alexa Bliss who makes the save with the Twisted Bliss from the top rope. Kairi then takes out Alexa which leaves Nikki on her own as Asuka hits a version of a Codebreaker.

Nikki is able to fight back though to Kairi Sane and they brawl on the top rope until Asuka tags in with all of them fighting as Kairi fly from the top rope with a forearm while Asuka holds up and hits a powerbomb at the same time.

Sane then misses with her next move and Cross hits the spinning neck breaker as Alexa connects with the Twisted Bliss to get the win!

Winners (And New Women’s Tag Team Champions): Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss