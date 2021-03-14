New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results

March 13, 2021

Watch on IMPACT Plus

The Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)

The Decay showed off some new double team combos early on. These two have a surprising amount of immediate chemistry in the ring together. In an interesting twist, Reno Scum managed to isolate Taurus and chip away at him with quick, alternating tags for several minutes. You’d think it would be the other way around, but Steve got the hot tag and ran wild, looking awesome as he took out two guys twice his size (if not more).

Taurus came back in and the ref lost control of things, as the match devolved into a bit of a brawl. Luster attacked Steve outside the ring. Rosemary sprayed green mist in Luster’s eyes taking him out of the equation, allowing Taurus to hit a spinning Michinoku Driver on Thornstowe to get the win.

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb def. Havok & Nevaeh

Havok and Nevaeh dominated earlier as Tenille only wanted to get physical when she could pick her spots and made Kaleb take most of the bumps. Tenille managed to catch Nevaeh with a cheap shot and choked her in the ropes as Kaleb took photos at ringside, mocking their opponents. Kaleb did basic wrestling moves to cut off a tag or keep Nevaeh isolated, but Tenille did most of the actual offense.

Havok got the tag at the end and destroyed both of them. Nevaeh came back to get her revenge, had Tenille in a pin, but the referee was too busy arguing with Havok to realize it. Kaleb snuck in and reversed the pin, allowing Tenille to pick up the three-count.

Violent By Design (Deaner & Joe Doering) def. Chris Sabin & James Storm

Doering ran through both opponents early on with double clotheslines and backbreakers. They picked apart Storm and put the boots to “The Cowboy” in the corner. Storm rallied with big right hands and an overhead belly-to-belly to Deaner, tagging in Sabin who lit him up with kicks and heavy knees. Quick tags and lots of good double team offense from Beer Guns.

Doering cut off their momentum by dropping Storm’s spine on the edge of the ring, before slapping on a headlock. Deaner tagged in for more of the same. Sabin would eventually get the hot tag and clean house, before going back and forth with Deaner in a very good exchange.

Eric Young got on the apron and the referee went down in the chaos. Jake Something ran around and brawled with EY as the others continued to fight in and around the ring. Out of nowhere Rhino made his return and Gored the hell out of Chris Sabin. Deaner crawled over to get the pin, and VBD posed with their new member.

CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE.