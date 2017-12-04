As noted, WWE will be moving forward with a retooled version of the “Broken” character for Matt Hardy to use in WWE. Hardy will be known as “Woken Matt Hardy” as opposed to “Broken”, and Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE wants to own the gimmick, which is why they are going with “Woken”. Should Matt Hardy successfully trademark his Impact “Broken” gimmick, he will own that name.

WATCH: Hardy Cuts Promo As New WWE Character, Says His Mind is “Fully Woken”

R-Truth Surgery Update

As noted, WWE star R-Truth will soon be undergoing shoulder surgery, and Truth has released the following video, featuring his preparation for surgery along with a meeting he had with the doctor before the procedure. Truth also posted a video following surgery noting that the procedure was a success:

I got a few minutes y’all wanna talk? https://t.co/biUW5bZgsV — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) December 4, 2017

5 Things You Need to Know Before Raw

WWE has released the following video, featuring five things you need to know before WWE Raw tonight: