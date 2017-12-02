As noted, WWE has announced Paige will face Sasha Banks in a singles match on WWE Raw Monday night, and that bout joins the already announced Raw Tag Title match featuring Sheamus and Cesaro defending against The Shield.

WWE.com is also hyping the following for Monday Night Raw:

“This past Monday night, Rich Swann defeated Akira Tozawa, Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar in a Fatal 4-Way Match to advance to a Dec. 11 Raw bout that will determine the next challenger to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Swann’s opponent in that match will be decided on the forthcoming edition of Raw, where a second Fatal 4-Way Match will feature Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese.

Who will go on to challenge Swann for the right to battle The Certified G for his “boo”? We’ll find out on Raw.

Roman Reigns was triumphant in his first Intercontinental Championship defense — making Elias sing the blues — but the celebration didn’t last long. As The Big Dog made his way up the entrance ramp, the rampaging Samoa Joe attacked Reigns and locked him in the Coquina Clutch, sending a sickening message to the fighting champion.

Joe has officially entered Reigns’ yard, and he’s looking for a fight. Now that their tumultuous rivalry has reignited, how will Reigns repay The Samoan Submission Specialist?”

New WWE Top 10 Video

WWE has released the following video, featuring the top 10 double knockouts by a single move: